Leeds team is given top marks by education provider

Leeds agency Epiphany has been appointed by London-based education provider City Lit to manage its SEO and drive online course sales.

Epiphany, part of the Jaywing group, says its efforts will now be focused on “technical SEO for a planned site migration”.

Tom Salmon, pictured, managing director of Epiphany, said: “We’re delighted to partner with an organisation that understands the value of SEO as a business investment.

“We place a strong emphasis on being fully transparent on our plans, activity and reporting, and this was clearly an important factor in City Lit’s decision to work with us.

“We look forward to identifying new and exciting opportunities for City Lit to grow their online presence and make a real difference to their business.”

Chris Jones, director of sales and marketing at City Lit, said: “We were keen to partner with a respected name within the search industry that could truly help boost our online visibility and bring more people to the courses we offer.

“It was important for us to work with an agency that combines sector experience and expertise with a transparent approach, and we’re pleased to say that Epiphany is that agency.”

