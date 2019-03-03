Former pub is brought back into use by funeral company

A former pub will be brought back into use after an award-winning funeral firm invested £250,000 to open a second branch in the city.

The disused Globe Pub in Bramley town centre has been refurbished by Full Circle Funerals.

The company, founded in Guiseley in 2016, specialises in personalised funerals which reflect the character of the person who has died.

In 2017 the firm was named Best Modern Funeral Director in the UK at The Good Funeral Awards.

The Bramley branch will be led by funeral directors David Billington and Kerry Aldridge. Company founder Sarah Jones said: “The former Globe Pub is an ideal building that has been at the heart of the town for many years.

“As part of our refurbishment work, we’ve been able to retain many of its character features to create a welcoming environment for clients.

“When this is combined with David and Kerry’s compassion and experience, we’re confident that we have a strong offering in Bramley.”

We now work throughout West and North Yorkshire but have seen lots of demand for our services coming from West Leeds, which made Bramley an obvious location to expand into.”