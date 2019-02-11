A dream job for a Leeds mother who launched a children's nightwear range

A mum of two from Leeds has left secure employment after 15 years and set up her own business – inspired by her young children.

Lister & Bruce, which produces a children’s organic nightwear range, is the brainchild of Helen Brimacombe and her sister-in-law, Claire.

The first product to be launched is the MyJamas and the signature difference is that they have ‘clever cuffs’– matching coloured ankle and wrist cuffs on the left and right, along with a large image on the front of the top helping to teach children how to dress independently by knowing which way round they go.

She said: “Naturally we wanted our designs to be beautiful, but the clever cuffs are really what makes them special. A lot of thought has gone in to every detail of MyJamas.

“Children love to do things themselves and instilling independence from an early age is hugely important in a child’s development, even if it is just dressing themselves for bed at night.”

The business really has been a family affair and the duo’s own children have been ‘guinea pigs’ for the pyjamas, which are designed in the UK, manufactured in Portugal and made from 100 per cent organic cotton.

Claire added: “We set out inspired by my mum, Janet, and the clever and thoughtful gifts she has been making for her grandchildren since Helen’s daughter, Darcey, was born in 2012. Our journey had us exploring what we wanted to create for others and how we could add value. It is the first of our products to be launched and won’t be the last.”