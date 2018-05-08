7 ideal jobs currently up for grabs in Leeds for outdoor enthusiasts

Hate being cooped up?

These roles currently on offer around Leeds are guaranteed to keep you active and ensure you'll spend plenty of time in the great outdoors.

Laser Adventure Supervisor, Stockeld Park

If you're looking for a role that promises both fun and variety, this supervisor position at Stockeld Park's new Laser Adventure could be the perfect fit.

Tasked with welcoming customers and running the games in the customised woodland arena, this customer-facing role will suit candidates who love working with people and are willing work outdoors.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Outdoor Activity Instructor, Leeds Sailing and Activity Centre

Do you have experience leading outdoor activities?

Leeds Sailing and Activity Centre are looking for an enthusiastic individual to join their team of instructors to deliver a wide ranging activity programme, making it ideal for adventurous sports fans.

BCU Level 1 and RYA Dinghy Instructor qualifications are essential for the role.

Apply here: jobs.leeds.gov.uk



Female Outdoor Learning Assistant, The Grammar School At Leeds

Tasked with providing support to the head of outdoor learning, this assistant instructor role involves working with children in an outdoor, educational setting, helping to deliver a varied programme of activities, as well as participating in residential courses.

Apply here: careerjet.co.uk



Cycle Marshall, Ofo UK

Feeling inspired by the Tour de Yorkshire?

Take to two wheels with this marshall role, where you will work as an ambassador for Ofo UK patrolling the city riding a bike and trailer, and covering around 20 miles per day.

The ideal candidate will be willing to take on the physically demanding role in all weathers and be able to navigate the city with the use of a smartphone.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Meter Reader, Brook Street

Looking for a role that offers flexibility, customer interaction and won't keep you cooped up indoors?

As a metering representative, you can clock up to five miles per day walking from property to property and with a flexible working model, you can decide on how and when you work.

Apply here: brookstreet.co.uk



Visitor Experience Assistant, The RSPB

Perfect for individuals who are passionate about nature, this customer-facing role will allow you to share your enthusiasm to deliver a memorable visitor experience at St'Aidan's RSPB reserve in the Aire Valley.

A strong interest in wildlife is essential, along with the ability to communicate well and work as part of a team.

Apply here: environmentjob.co.uk



Summer Crew/Marquee Rigger, PapaKåta

Keen to keep busy this summer?

PapaKåta are recruiting for crew member to assist in setting up marquees and teepes for a range of events throughout the UK, including weddings and festivals, over the summer period.

A hard-working, 'can do' attitude is required, as well as a willingness to work long hours outdoors in all weathers.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk