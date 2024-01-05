Burton Terrace Beeston: Woman suffers smoke inhalation after escaping from house fire in Leeds
Fire and ambulance crews rushed to a house fire in south Leeds this afternoon.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) were called at 3.04pm today (Friday, January 5), to reports of a fire at a home on Burton Terrace, Beeston.
A spokesperson said: “A fire started in a bedroom of a three-storey mid terraced property. Yorkshire Ambulance Service was requested for a female with smoke inhalation.
“Smoke detectors were fitted and working.”
Crews from both Hunslet and Leeds Fire Stations attended, with two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation fan used to bring the blaze under control.