Drivers have urged Yorkshire Water to stop a major leak near Burger King on York Road before it freezes over.

A water main has burst at the A64 junction with Foundry Lane in Seacroft, opposite Halfords.

The leak is the depth of a shallow river

Drivers described the torrent as being the depth of 'a shallow river' and there are fears that it will freeze and cause a traffic hazard.

Yorkshire Water are aware of the issue.

Photos by Emma Barrett.