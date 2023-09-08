Burnsall Grange Armley: Police issue statement as man dies after falling from Leeds building
A man has died after falling from a building in Leeds.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called to Burnsall Grange this afternoon, where they found a man unresponsive after falling from a height. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 12.05pm today, emergency services were called to Burnsall Grange, Armley, where a man had fallen from height.
“He was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed.”