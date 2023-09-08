Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Burnsall Grange Armley: Police issue statement as man dies after falling from Leeds building

A man has died after falling from a building in Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 8th Sep 2023, 17:10 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 17:30 BST
Emergency services were called to Burnsall Grange this afternoon, where they found a man unresponsive after falling from a height. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 12.05pm today, emergency services were called to Burnsall Grange, Armley, where a man had fallen from height.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed.”

