The crash happened on Burley Road at around 10.24pm last night (Friday) and is believed to have happened after the man suffered a “medical episode” while driving. He was rushed to hospital but sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal road traffic collision in Leeds.

“Officers were called to Burley Road at 22.24 to report three vehicles in collision. The driver of the silver Vauxhall Corsa a 79 year old man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Police were called to reports of a crash on Burley Road at 10.24pm on Friday, April 14. Photo: Google

“It’s believed the driver suffered a medical episode at the wheel. No other injuries were reported. Enquiries are ongoing.”