Burley Road Leeds: Tragedy as driver, 79, dies in three-vehicle crash after suspected 'medical episode' at the wheel

A 79-year-old man has died after three-vehicle collision in Leeds.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 15th Apr 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 11:24 BST

The crash happened on Burley Road at around 10.24pm last night (Friday) and is believed to have happened after the man suffered a “medical episode” while driving. He was rushed to hospital but sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal road traffic collision in Leeds.

“Officers were called to Burley Road at 22.24 to report three vehicles in collision. The driver of the silver Vauxhall Corsa a 79 year old man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Police were called to reports of a crash on Burley Road at 10.24pm on Friday, April 14. Photo: GooglePolice were called to reports of a crash on Burley Road at 10.24pm on Friday, April 14. Photo: Google
“It’s believed the driver suffered a medical episode at the wheel. No other injuries were reported. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle prior to the collision is asked to contact police via 101 or use the LiveChat facility at the West Yorkshire Police website quoting log 1805 of 14 April

