Police were called out to a crash on Burley Road, at the junction with Studio Road, shortly after 1.30pm today. Three cars were involved in the accident.

The driver and two passengers of one vehicle were taken to hospital as a precaution. They are not thought to have any serious injuries, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed.

The road was closed while the scene of the crash was cleared, but was reopened shortly after 3.20pm.