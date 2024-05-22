Bullerthorpe Lane Leeds: Woman rushed to hospital after crash on busy road near Rothwell as route blocked

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 22nd May 2024, 07:52 BST
A woman was rushed to hospital after a two-car crash in Leeds that blocked a busy road.

The incident, on Bullerthorpe Lane, happened near to the Bridge Farm Hotel.

A crash resulted in Bullerthorpe Lane, Leeds, becoming "partially obstructed" on May 21 as a woman was rushed to hospital. Photo: Google.A crash resulted in Bullerthorpe Lane, Leeds, becoming "partially obstructed" on May 21 as a woman was rushed to hospital. Photo: Google.
A crash resulted in Bullerthorpe Lane, Leeds, becoming "partially obstructed" on May 21 as a woman was rushed to hospital. Photo: Google.

It was reported shortly after 4.30pm yesterday (May 21).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said that two vehicles were involved - an Audi A4 and a Hyundai Ioniq.

They said it resulted in the road becoming “partially obstructed”, as witnesses reported a significant emergency services presence yesterday.

One woman was taken to hospital for further treatment.

