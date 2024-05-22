Bullerthorpe Lane Leeds: Woman rushed to hospital after crash on busy road near Rothwell as route blocked
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A woman was rushed to hospital after a two-car crash in Leeds that blocked a busy road.
The incident, on Bullerthorpe Lane, happened near to the Bridge Farm Hotel.
It was reported shortly after 4.30pm yesterday (May 21).
Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said that two vehicles were involved - an Audi A4 and a Hyundai Ioniq.
They said it resulted in the road becoming “partially obstructed”, as witnesses reported a significant emergency services presence yesterday.
One woman was taken to hospital for further treatment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.