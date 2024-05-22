Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman was rushed to hospital after a two-car crash in Leeds that blocked a busy road.

The incident, on Bullerthorpe Lane, happened near to the Bridge Farm Hotel.

A crash resulted in Bullerthorpe Lane, Leeds, becoming "partially obstructed" on May 21 as a woman was rushed to hospital. Photo: Google.

It was reported shortly after 4.30pm yesterday (May 21).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said that two vehicles were involved - an Audi A4 and a Hyundai Ioniq.

They said it resulted in the road becoming “partially obstructed”, as witnesses reported a significant emergency services presence yesterday.