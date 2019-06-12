Build-A-Bear ‘Pay Your Age’ returns to Leeds shops this month - here's how to get the deal

Shoppers will have the chance to pick up a new furry friend this month, as Build-A-Bear brings back its Pay Your Age event to its store in Leeds.

Last year, the popular event saw members of the public queue for up to nine hours in some parts of the country as they waited to pick up their cuddly toys.

Shoppers will have to enter a sweepstake in order to take part in the promotion

Count Your Candles Sweepstakes

The chain’s first ever 'Pay Your Age Day' meant shoppers could bag an adorable toy from just £1, resulting in chaotic scenes around their many stores.

This year shoppers will have to enter a sweepstake in order to take part in the promotion, which will run in select branches later this month.

Those who enter the ‘Count Your Candles’ sweepstake will have the chance to win a birthday party experience and be granted a ticket to participate in the Pay Your Age event to claim a new furry friend. With their ticket, shoppers will be able to visit a Build-A-Bear Workshop between 24 and 28 June.

Build-A-Bear confirmed that more than 200,000 winners will be chosen to take part, with a lucky 10 winning the Count Your Candles sweepstake grand prize of a birthday party experience, to use any time in the next twelve months up to a value of £200.

How to enter

Shoppers need to enter the sweepstake by Sunday 16 June to be in with a chance of winning one of the prizes.

To enter, you will need to take the following steps:

- Sign in to your Bonus Club account - if you are not currently a member, it is free to join online

- Complete a new Birthday Profile

- Enter for a chance to receive a Pay Your Age ticket (valid select days between 24 and 28 June 2019), or win a birthday party experience valued at £200

For more information visit the Build-A-Bear website