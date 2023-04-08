Brown Lane East Holbeck: Fire crews rescue trapped person at scene of Leeds crash
Fire crews have rescued a person who became trapped following a crash in Leeds.
Two cars were involved in a crash on Brown Lane East in Holbeck yesterday (April 7) and crews from Hunslet Fire Station responded. A person had been trapped, but was freed by fire service crews at the scene before being handed over to paramedics for treatment.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s incident log records the time as 7:19pm. The incident description reads: “Two cars involved, one person trapped, extricated by fire service crews on scene and handed over to waiting paramedics for treatment.”