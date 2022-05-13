Broadway crash: Leeds police appeal after pedestrian killed in Horsforth collision

Police say a silver Skoda Fabia was travelling on the A6120 Ring Road Broadway towards Horsforth, when it was in collision with a male at around 1.51pm yesterday. (May 12)

Emergency services attended the scene, but the male was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Leeds. PIC: Google

The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old male, received minor injuries and has been arrested in connection with this incident.

Road closures were in place in both directions but have since been removed.