Broadway crash: Leeds police appeal after pedestrian killed in Horsforth collision

Police say a silver Skoda Fabia was travelling on the A6120 Ring Road Broadway towards Horsforth, when it was in collision with a male at around 1.51pm yesterday. (May 12)
Emergency services attended the scene, but the male was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.
Read More
The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old male, received minor injuries and has been arrested in connection with this incident.
Road closures were in place in both directions but have since been removed.
The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the incident and is appealing for anyone who witnessed it, or the circumstances prior to it, or anyone who was in the area with any dash cam footage, to contact them on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat function on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 0840 of 12 May.