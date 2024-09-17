Broad Lane Bramley fire: Dramatic pictures show plumes of black smoke in Leeds after blaze breaks out
Five fire crews from across the city rushed to the scene of a blaze in Leeds last night (September 16).
Pictures taken from across Leeds show huge black plumes of smoke billowing into the sky, which could be seen for miles around.
The fire saw two crews from Leeds rush to the scene, along with crews from Stanningley, Cookridge and Moortown.
Firefighters used three hose reels to extinguish the blaze..
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed there were no reports of any injuries.
