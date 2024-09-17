Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five fire crews from across the city rushed to the scene of a blaze in Leeds last night (September 16).

The fire, that broke out on Broad Lane in Bramley, was reported shortly before 8pm.

The fire, at Broad Lane in Bramley, could be seen for miles around. | Jaime Mahoney

Pictures taken from across Leeds show huge black plumes of smoke billowing into the sky, which could be seen for miles around.

Five crews were sent to the scene of the blaze. | Sarah Miles

The fire saw two crews from Leeds rush to the scene, along with crews from Stanningley, Cookridge and Moortown.

Firefighters used three hose reels to extinguish the blaze..

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed there were no reports of any injuries.