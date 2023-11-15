Brigshaw High School: Child rushed to hospital in air ambulance after fall at school near Leeds
Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed in the playground of Brigshaw High School in Castleford this afternoon (Wednesday) following “reports that a child had fallen”.
A spokesperson said: “I can confirm Yorkshire Air Ambulance did attend the incident, arriving at 2.28pm assisting at the scene for an hour and a half, before flying the patient to Leeds General Infirmary.
“From the job being allocated to Yorkshire Air Ambulance, it took our crews 8 minutes to arrive in our G-YORX aircraft.”
Brigshaw High School has been contacted for a statement.