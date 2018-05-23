Brighouse crash involving stolen car leads to four arrests

Four teenagers were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a car they had stolen crashed into another vehicle.

The accident occurred just after midnight on the A644 Wakefield Road in Brighouse between Cooper Bridge and junction 25 for the M62, when the stolen Seat Ibiza collided with a Mercedes.

PIC: West Yorkshire Police RPU

The teenagers, from Oldham, who were inside the stolen vehicle were taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with minor injuries before being taken into custody, while two members of the public in the Mercedes were also treated for minor injuries.

The road remained closed for around two hours.