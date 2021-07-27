BREAKING: Bus ploughs into shop front and misses Wetherby Whaler Fish and Chip shop by inches

A bus has hit the shop front of Youngs of Wetherby with fire crews currently at the scene assessing the damage. Photo credit: Submitted photo

A bus has hit the shop front of a row of business in West Yorkshire including Youngs of Wetherby where currently fire crews are checking for structural damage.

An eye witness (who declined to be named) said: "It happened quickly. A car was turning and the bus was setting off. There was a collision and the bus hit another car and just seemed to drift across into the shop."

The accident is currently causing disturbances to travel currently in Wetherby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crowds gather after bus has hit the shop front of Youngs of Wetherby with fire crews currently at the scene assessing the damage. Photo credit: Submitted photo

The bus service X99 is unable to use the Bus Station, in Whetherby and is using the High Street instead. Because of this, services are unable to serve Linton.

West Yorkshire Police have been approached for response.

More to follow...

__________

A bus has hit the shop front of the business called Youngs of Wetherby where currently fire crews are checking for structural damage. Photo credit: Simon Dewhurst.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.