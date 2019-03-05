Brand new Tina Turner show heads to Leeds - here’s how to buy tickets

Tina Turner fans are in for a treat when a brand new show heads to Leeds as part of a massive UK tour.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? is a new show celebrating the music of the incredible Tina Turner.

And with a tour taking in more than 60 towns and cities across the UK in 2019 and into 2020, What’s Love Got To Do With It? is set to wow fans when it heads to Leeds First Direct Arena on Friday, March 20, 2020.

Brought to you by the award-winning producers behind the hugely successful Whitney - Queen Of The Night, What’s Love Got To Do With It? is the ultimate tribute concert paying homage to one of the most iconic and much loved musical artists of the 20th Century.

In this brand-new touring theatre show, audiences can expect a night of high energy, feel-good rock-and-roll featuring Tina’s greatest hits performed by the amazing vocal talent of Elesha Paul Moses (Whitney - Queen Of The Night, The Voice, X Factor) supported by a full 10-piece live band.

Speaking about playing Tina Turner, Elesha said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be touring the UK with What’s Love Got To Do With It? This is a magnificent show and one that truly celebrates the incredible music and career of Tina Turner.

“Tina is a great persona to emulate on stage. I have performed as her many times over the years so to now be the lead in a show that is travelling all over the UK and celebrating everything about her is an amazing opportunity, and I can’t wait to party with the fans.”

In a breath-taking career spanning more than 50 years, audiences can look forward to hearing stunning musical arrangements of Tina’s most-loved classic hits including Private Dancer, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Proud Mary, River Deep, Nutbush City Limits, Simply The Best and many more. This not-to-be missed musical experience is a stunning celebration of one of the greatest female singers of our time.

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday, March 8, from www.cuffeandtaylor.com