Brand new bike ride in Leeds aims to help four city charities this summer

A quartet of Leeds charities have come together to create a charity cycle aimed for the whole family.

The “ONE Leeds” Charity Bike Ride is a mass participation community event aimed at everyone, whether you are young or old, fit or wanting to get fit.

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire

The Zone, Leeds Jewish Welfare Board, Donisthorpe Hall and St Gemma’s Hospice all look after and support some of the most vulnerable individuals in Leeds.

The Bodington Cycle Circuit in Adel has been hired for the full day on Sunday, June 16 to run a number of cycle events aimed at all ages, and all abilities.

Cycle experiences lasting from 30 minutes to two hours have been organised so participants can test themselves or simply have a fun day out.

For those more experienced cyclists or those wanting to participate in their first organised sportive, two routes of 40 and 80 miles around the North Yorkshire countryside have also been arranged.

The event is being project managed by Iconic Cycling Events, who specialise in mass participation cycling events.

Richard Best, director at Iconic Cycling, said: “We were simply blown away by the enthusiasm of the organising committee who asked us to help out.

“We love a challenge and we are really proud to be part of this inaugural event.”

The group have the aim of raising £100,000 for the four separate charities.

Sir Gary Verity of Welcome to Yorkshire has agreed to open and participate in the event.

Daniel Lee, from The Zone, said: “We wanted to bring our organisations together and create a must-do event for the wider community. This will not only help you get fit and active, but also help raise valuable funds across all our local charities.”

To find out more and register, visit 1leeds.co.uk. You can also contact Alex Elf by calling 0113 217 2531.