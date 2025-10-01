Samaritans branches could close

‘Not sustainable’: Branches of suicide prevention charity Samaritans in Leeds and across Yorkshire could close.

The confirmation comes after reports earlier this year that it was consulting on plans to close around half of its branches across the UK and Ireland. That could equate to around 100 of the more than 200 locations it runs, with the charity saying at the time the current operation was “not sustainable”.

Founded in 1953, the charity connects trained volunteers with people who may be struggling. Currently there are multiple branches across Yorkshire including Samaritans of Leeds where a team of more than 150 volunteers provide confidential, non-judgemental, emotional support. Other branches in Yorkshire include Barnsley, Bradford, Doncaster, Halifax, Harrogate, Huddersfield, Hull, Northallerton, Rotherham, Scarborough, Sheffield, Wakefield, and York.

In the summer, the charity said it had become “increasingly clear that having over 200 branches, varying in size from 10 to 300 volunteers, is not sustainable and hinders us providing the best possible service to people who need us”.

Following a weekend board meeting, the charity has now announced a plan to pilot an increase in remote volunteering focused on volunteers available in the middle of the night, as well as online chat for those in need.

It also said it will “adopt a test and learn approach in three ‘pathfinder’ areas” – South East England, Yorkshire and Humberside, and Scotland – “to find the best model for the future, which will include the scaling up, mergers and regrettably closures of some branches”. The charity said the outcomes from these areas will “shape next steps in the rest of the UK, but this will not be before the end of 2028”.

While it has not given any firm numbers on branch closures, it confirmed on Wednesday that it will have fewer than the current 200 branches by 2036. It said the changes are UK-only and the “engagement process” with volunteers for Ireland will start in 2027.

Julie Bentley, the charity’s chief executive, said: “We believe the power of human connection can prevent suicide and our volunteers offer a life-saving service to those in crisis, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. These two things will never change at Samaritans, and they underpin our founding purpose to reduce deaths by suicide. Someone takes their own life every 90 minutes and that is something our charity wants to do all we can to change. We’ve listened to our volunteers, and their voice has helped shape how we make Samaritans fit for the future and the steps needed to get there.

“Although making these changes will be challenging for us, it is a challenge we are determined to face into. The plans we announce today will help us be here for more people who need our support, in the moment they need us the most. A moment too late isn’t an option for us. With the incredible service of our wonderful volunteers and the support of the public, we can respond to even more people in need, so no-one feels like they have no choice but to take their own life. Together, we can prevent suicide.”

