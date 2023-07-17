In the early hours of the morning, an electric hissing filled the living room of a Bramley council house. The sound was loud enough to wake Jade Robinson, 33, who had fallen asleep on her sofa a few hours earlier while her partner and newborn baby slept upstairs.

The noise was coming from the corner of the room, where a hoverboard segway was recharging its battery. It was just minutes after Jade had heard the sound that she saw sparks flying and the room filled with smoke.

She shouted for her boyfriend Jack Liversidge, 29, who hurried downstairs with their six-week-old daughter Callie-Rae. The family rushed out of the house as flames climbed the living room curtains.

Jack Liverside, 29, was living at 24 Poplar Way when a fire took hold in the Bramley council house. He said "you wouldn't wish this on your worst enemy".

According to Jade, it was only once the family were outside the property that the fire alarms fitted by Leeds City Council finally sounded.

The young family has hit out at the authority’s response to the electrical fire on June 17th, in Poplar Way, accusing contractors of saying the scorched property was safe to move back into.

However, the council has given a different account of events, insisting that the fire alarms were raised by the family “before the system activated”, and that the authority agrees the house is currently unsafe to live in, offering them alternative accommodation in the meantime.

Jade, a courier for a delivery company, described the fire as “horrendous”.

The fire, at 24 Poplar Way, has destroyed the Bramley council house.

She said: “I was outside with my newborn baby watching the curtains melt and my windows crack.

“It all happened in the space of about five minutes. By the time the fire brigade came, the living room had gone and the fire was working its way up the steps.

“The fire alarm only went off after we were outside. If I hadn’t been sleeping downstairs, we wouldn’t have had a chance. It was scary.”

Inside the house this week, charred paper was peeling from blackened walls while the carpet was littered with debris. Jade said: “The entire house is black. The sofa has melted. Nothing could be saved. Callie-Rae’s cot used to be white; now, it’s completely grey.”

Her boyfriend, Jack, added: “When an electrician from the council came to isolate the electrics, he told us we could move back in.

“You wouldn’t wish this on your worst enemy. To see your house on fire is horrible, especially with your family and newborn daughter in it. For someone to turn round and say we could go back in was shocking. Every room is affected by soot and smoke.”

Jade said: “I wouldn’t trust Leeds City Council with my life ever again. They were on about moving us back into the property after the fire, but I’d never be able to sleep upstairs.

“Now, they’re only interested in us signing the property over. I’ve been advised not to do that because, legally, it would mean the council would have no duty of care.”

A statement from Leeds City Council seemed at odds with the family’s account. A spokesperson said: “We understand and sympathise with the stress caused to Miss Robinson by the fire at her property.

“The council has made every endeavour to keep a regular dialogue with Miss Robinson and will continue to do so in order to achieve a solution which works for all parties. The investigation into the fire showed that smoke alarms were fitted and worked as expected. Miss Robinson raised the alarm before the system activated.

“Due to the damage caused by the fire, the property is not currently safe to live in. Repair work is due to start this week after Miss Robinson has removed any personal items she wishes to keep.

“While this work is carried out, two offers of temporary accommodation have been made to Miss Robinson. Both of these temporary properties are fully habitable, with all safety checks completed.

“Miss Robinson had initially advised us of her wish to move outside of the Leeds area. However, she has now stated that she intends to move back into the property once the work is complete. We will continue to work with Miss Robinson to achieve a successful resolution.”

Meanwhile, the family are living in a relative’s caravan in Lincolnshire. Jade said: “It’s a tight squeeze – and it’s strange because my daughter hasn’t really got a routine now. She’s sleeping on a sofa.”

They have set up a fundraiser to help them with essentials they need for their daughter.

“I can live without stuff, but my daughter shouldn’t have to,” said Jade.