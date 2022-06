The crash happened on Henconner Lane, Bramley, at about 9.22am today (Saturday).

Police received reports that a car was on its roof near the junction with Poplar Way.

Emergency services were sent to rescue a woman from the vehicle and she was taken to hospital.

Henconner Lane, Bramley, where the crash took place (Photo: Google)