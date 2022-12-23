Live
Bradford Road Menston crash: Live updates as emergency services attend 'serious' collision near Leeds
Emergency services have attended the scene of a serious crash in Menston.
Scroll down for live updates.
Live updates on Menston crash
Key Events
- Emergency services at scene
- Road closures in place
First Bus has said its 34 service is diverting due to the crash. It will be travelling via Otley, Otley Bypass, Leeds Road, Harrogate Road, High Street, then going back to its usual route at Harper Lane.
Here’s how the roads are looking near the scene of the crash, according to the AA:
Page 1 of 1