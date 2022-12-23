News you can trust since 1890
Bradford Road Menston crash: Live updates as emergency services attend 'serious' collision near Leeds

Emergency services have attended the scene of a serious crash in Menston.

By Tom Coates
24 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 12:31pm

Scroll down for live updates.

Emergency services are at the scene. Image: Google Street View

Live updates on Menston crash

Key Events

  • Emergency services at scene
  • Road closures in place
Bus services diverity

First Bus has said its 34 service is diverting due to the crash. It will be travelling via Otley, Otley Bypass, Leeds Road, Harrogate Road, High Street, then going back to its usual route at Harper Lane.

How the roads are looking near the scene

Here’s how the roads are looking near the scene of the crash, according to the AA:

Incident confirmation

