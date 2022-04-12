Bradford Road crash: Leeds police appeal after pedestrian killed in Stanningley collision

The Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident on Bradford Road at Stanningley around 2.26pm yesterday (April 11).

It took place after a black BMW M2, which was travelling towards Pudsey, was in collision with a man who was crossing the road after getting off a bus.

Bradford Road. PIC: Google

The victim, a man in his 20s, was given first aid and then medical attention but sadly confirmed to have died at the scene.

The male driver of the M2 was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The driver of a grey BMW X5, which was believed to have been travelling in tandem with the M2 was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Both remain in police custody at this time.

DS Fiona Allan of MCET, said: “We are continuing to investigate this very serious collision which has tragically resulted in a young man losing his life.

“We would like to speak with anyone who saw or has phone or dashcam footage of the collision or who saw the BMW M2 and BMW X5 in the moments before the collision.

“Anyone who has footage or information is asked to contact MCET on 101 referencing police log 0896 of April 11.