West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service first received reports of a fire inside a commercial building in Bradford Road just after 2.40am on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said: “On arrival, fire crews escalated the incident to six crews and two aerial appliances, and then further increased to 10 crews.” The crews were drafted in from Dewsbury, Cleckheaton, Morley, Hunslet, Huddersfield, Leeds and Rastrick stations.

Firefighters had been using three large jets, two aerial appliances, two hose reels and two breathing apparatus to put out the blaze, which was said to have affected around a third of the building. The service’s fire investigation team was also on site as they started to gather evidence that could help to establish the cause.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service's fire investigation team shared this picture from the scene.