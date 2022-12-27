Bradford Road Batley fire sees 10 crews from across West Yorkshire tackling huge blaze at business
Leeds firefighters joined crews from across West Yorkshire as they tackled a huge fire at a business in Batley.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service first received reports of a fire inside a commercial building in Bradford Road just after 2.40am on Tuesday.
A spokesperson said: “On arrival, fire crews escalated the incident to six crews and two aerial appliances, and then further increased to 10 crews.” The crews were drafted in from Dewsbury, Cleckheaton, Morley, Hunslet, Huddersfield, Leeds and Rastrick stations.
Firefighters had been using three large jets, two aerial appliances, two hose reels and two breathing apparatus to put out the blaze, which was said to have affected around a third of the building. The service’s fire investigation team was also on site as they started to gather evidence that could help to establish the cause.
Issuing a further update at around 8.30am, the spokesperson said: “The fire is now under control. Just after 8am the response was reduced to three crews and one aerial appliance. We will remain in attendance at the incident damping down.”