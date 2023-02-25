News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Bradford Odeon fire: Nine pictures of crews tackling blaze at former cinema as Bradford Live issues statement

Firefighters were called to the Bradford Odeon building on Friday after a blaze broke out in the roof.

By Abbey Maclure
2 minutes ago

The former cinema on Thornton Road is currently under renovation, being transformed into a huge entertainment venue - Bradford Live. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out to the building at at 10.40am, sending four crews to the scene.

Firefighters contained the fire to the roof and it was put out by lunchtime, as Bradford Live issued a statement. Here are nine pictures of crews tackling the fire, taken by Yorkshire Evening Post reader Joseph Lee.

1. Bradford Odeon fire

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at the former Bradford Odeon cinema, Thornton Road, at 10.40am on Friday

Photo: Joseph Lee

Photo Sales

2. Bradford Odeon fire

Four crews from Bradford, Odsal, Cleckheaton and Shipley fire stations were sent to the scene

Photo: Joseph Lee

Photo Sales

3. Bradford Odeon fire

An aerial appliance was also used to tackle the fire

Photo: Joseph Lee

Photo Sales

4. Bradford Odeon fire

The former cinema is being transformed into a "world-class" entertainment venue, Bradford Live, which is expected to bring in 300,000 visitors a year once complete

Photo: Joseph Lee

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Yorkshire Evening Post