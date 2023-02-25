Bradford Odeon fire: Nine pictures of crews tackling blaze at former cinema as Bradford Live issues statement
Firefighters were called to the Bradford Odeon building on Friday after a blaze broke out in the roof.
The former cinema on Thornton Road is currently under renovation, being transformed into a huge entertainment venue - Bradford Live. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out to the building at at 10.40am, sending four crews to the scene.
Firefighters contained the fire to the roof and it was put out by lunchtime, as Bradford Live issued a statement. Here are nine pictures of crews tackling the fire, taken by Yorkshire Evening Post reader Joseph Lee.