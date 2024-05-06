A 37-year-old woman and three children - aged 11, six and two - managed to escape the property and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have now confirmed that the fire is not being treated as suspicious. Detective Chief Inspector Zaheer Abbas of Bradford District Police said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident in which a young child has lost her life, our thoughts are with her family at this time. “Our investigation with the fire service has deemed that the fire was not suspicious. “The family are being supported by specially trained officers, a file will now be prepared for the coroner in due course.”