Bradford crash: Tragedy as ‘dearly loved’ man in his 70s dies a week after being hit while crossing the road
Police have confirmed that Charles Philip Baker, 75, sadly passed away after a collision in Greengates, Bradford on December 19.
The collision happened on the A657, New Line, at around 7:05pm when a Hyundai Ioniq car travelling from the direction of Thackley towards Greengates collided with a pedestrian who was crossing the road.
The pedestrian, Charles Philip Baker known as Philip suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
He sadly passed away in hospital from those injuries on December 26.
His family released the below tribute: “Dearly loved by his children, grandchildren and his brothers and sisters. Forever in our hearts.”
Officers from the Major collision and enquiry team are continuing to appeal for witnesses.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have video footage of the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online quoting reference 1464 of 19/12.