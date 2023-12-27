The family of a “dearly loved” man in his 70s have paid tribute after he died a week after being hit by a car in Bradford.

Police have confirmed that Charles Philip Baker, 75, sadly passed away after a collision in Greengates, Bradford on December 19.

The collision happened on the A657, New Line, at around 7:05pm when a Hyundai Ioniq car travelling from the direction of Thackley towards Greengates collided with a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

The pedestrian, Charles Philip Baker known as Philip suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Charles Philip Baker known as Philip aged 75 has died after a collision in Bradford.

He sadly passed away in hospital from those injuries on December 26.

His family released the below tribute: “Dearly loved by his children, grandchildren and his brothers and sisters. Forever in our hearts.”

Officers from the Major collision and enquiry team are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

