Boy rescued from open water in Leeds with police warning 'do not swim'

A boy has been rescued this afternoon after going open water swimming in Leeds.

By Abi Whistance
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 7:15 pm
Updated Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 7:15 pm

A boy has been rescued this afternoon after going open water swimming in Kirkstall.

Police were contacted by the ambulance service at 5.20pm today following an incident in which a teenage boy was helped getting out of the water.

The boy was taken to hospital for precautionary checks but was not hurt.

Police have now issued a warning on social media, telling people not to swim in open water regardless of the heat.

The tweet said: “Officers are currently assisting our @YorksAmbulance colleagues with the Open Water incident in Leeds.

“We appreciate it is a very hot day, but please be mindful of the dangers of open water swimming and #DontJumpIn!”

