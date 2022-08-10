Boy rescued from open water in Leeds with police warning 'do not swim'

A boy has been rescued this afternoon after going open water swimming in Kirkstall.
Police were contacted by the ambulance service at 5.20pm today following an incident in which a teenage boy was helped getting out of the water.
The boy was taken to hospital for precautionary checks but was not hurt.
Police have now issued a warning on social media, telling people not to swim in open water regardless of the heat.
The tweet said: “Officers are currently assisting our @YorksAmbulance colleagues with the Open Water incident in Leeds.
“We appreciate it is a very hot day, but please be mindful of the dangers of open water swimming and #DontJumpIn!”