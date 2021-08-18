Boy dies after falling from window of city centre building in Yorkshire
A boy has died after falling from a building in Sheffield this afternoon, police confirmed.
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 5:59 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 6:02 pm
Emergency services were called to the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel on Blonk Street, Sheffield at around 2.30pm today (August 18) after reports the boy had fallen from a window.
The boy’s family are being supported by specially trained officers from South Yorkshire Police.
No formal identification has taken place yet, police confirmed.
Enquiries are in the early stages to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident, police said.