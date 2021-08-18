Boy dies after falling from window of city centre building in Yorkshire

A boy has died after falling from a building in Sheffield this afternoon, police confirmed.

By Daniel Sheridan
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 5:59 pm
Updated Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 6:02 pm

Emergency services were called to the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel on Blonk Street, Sheffield at around 2.30pm today (August 18) after reports the boy had fallen from a window.

The boy’s family are being supported by specially trained officers from South Yorkshire Police.

No formal identification has taken place yet, police confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Enquiries are in the early stages to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident, police said.

Enquiries are in the early stages to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident, police said.

YorkshireSheffieldEmergency services