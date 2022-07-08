Boy, 5, dies after crash in Beeston

The boy was involved in a collision with a black Nissan Note on Back Camberley Street in Beeston, at about 4.55pm yesterday. (July 7)

He was taken to hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Back Camberley Street. PIC: Google

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage or CCTV of the incident or the movements of the child or the black Nissan Note prior to or after the collision.