Boy, 4, left with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Bradford

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a young child was seriously injured following a road traffic collision in Bradford.

Emergency services were called to Thornhill Place, Bradford at around 2.20pm yesterday afternoon (November 7), when it is reported that a four-year-old boy ran across the road and was struck by a vehicle, a Vauxhall Corsa.

The young boy was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, and his condition described as life-threatening.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed or who has dashcam footage regarding this incident to contact 101, quoting reference number 13210573654.

