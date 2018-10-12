Bottling Tetley's best beers continues a long Leeds tradition

The home of beer for years has released its first range of bottled brews for four years this week.

Joshua Tetley & Son’s new range includes Tetley’s No.3 Pale Ale which was launched in cask format earlier this year and is brewed exclusively at Leeds Brewery.

The recipe for No.3 Pale Ale is inspired by the original recipe which was initially brewed in Leeds in 1868, and plucked from Tetley’s extensive beer archive, spanning over 200 years.

Giving drinkers a unique taste of the 19th century, Tetley’s No.3 Pale Ale, a steady 4.2%, features a logo inspired by the original artwork and is unusual for a pale ale by modern standards as it uses entirely English hops.

Emily Hudson, Brand Manager for Tetley’s said: “We are thrilled to launch No.3 Pale Ale in bottle form for the first time and are delighted to bring the range to our customers.

“We’re proud that No.3 continues to be brewed exclusively at Leeds Brewery in Tetley’s homeland, within a mile of where it would have originally been brewed 150 years ago.”

The range went into shops on Wednesday and includes Tetley’s Golden Ale.