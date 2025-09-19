Mighel Rocchio spent just 8p on his draw ticket | BOTB

A Yorkshire man has scooped two dream cars worth £68,000 in an 8p BOTB draw — but says he might take the cash to move to Italy

A Yorkshireman who is longing to sun-soaked southern Italy to be closer to his family has just had the ultimate financial boost - after winning two dream cars worth £68,000.

Mighel Rocchio entered an online prize draw with BOTB for just eight pence, and thought nothing more of it. Until this week when he had a knock on the door from a film crew, ready to hand him over the keys.

The roofing company manager, from Huddersfield, was then led around the corner to see his two new cars - a VW Golf GTi and a Porsche Cayman.

Mighel was tempted to keep the cars - but says he is likely to take the cash alternative instead | BOTB

The two cars combined are worth £68,000, but Mighel told the BOTB presenters his wife will probably urge him to take the cash alternative instead of the cars - so they can go to Italy.

"We've just got married a few months ago", said Mighel. "And we got married in Italy, where my family is.

"With the cash alternative I'd go straight to Italy. We've got nothing to worry about now.

The cars are worth £68,800 together | BOTB

We're doing an extension on the house so we can sell it and move to Italy. We've got loads of family there."

Mighel's prize is one of several given out by BOTB every week, with dream cars, lifestyle prizes, cash pots and even a house all up to grabs for pennies.

The latest jackpot draw is for a house in Surrey worth £765,000 - and tickets are priced at just £1.

To see all the draws and competitions, click here.

