Bomb squad called to Yeadon after builders find grenades in house

Unexploded hand and smoke grenades have been found at a house in Yeadon.
Police have confirmed that the items were found in a flat on Albert Square and a cordon was placed at the scene.
West Yorkshire Police said:
"At 9.55am today police were called to an address in Albert Square, Yeadon, after builders refurbishing the property found what appeared to be a hand grenade and a smoke grenade.
"A cordon was put in place as a precaution.
"An army bomb disposal team attended and confirmed the grenades were not live and the cordon has now been lifted."