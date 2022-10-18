Bomb squad called to Leeds city centre street following report of 'suspicious item' being sent to business premises
The bomb squad have been called to a Leeds city centre street following a report of a ‘suspicious item’ being sent to a business premises.
Bomb squad called to Leeds city centre
Police confirm grenade was delivered but found to be inactive
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed the suspicious item delivered to Vintage Cash Cow was a grenade.
It was examined by the Army bomb squad - who found that it was ‘inert’, or inactive.
The cordon and road closures have no been removed.
Live report from Leylands Road
Cordon now being lifted
Our reporter Tom Coates said the cordon is now being lifted from Leylands Road.
The co-founder of Vintage Cash Cow, which received the suspicious package, said he was told by police that the item has been removed from the site.
Staff, and residents, are now being let back into their properties after being evacuated.
Video from the scene
Pictures show police guarding the cordon near Leylands Road
The cordon covers Leylands Road and a section of Skinner Lane.
Police have closed the street in the city centre following reports of a suspicious package being delivered to a business.
The business is Vintage Cash Cow, which buys and sell antiques and vintage items.
Staff have reported receiving what they believe is a “live grenade”. It’s prompted the police cordon and the bomb squad have been called out.
Police have sealed off an area around Leylands Road in the city centre - close to the Aldi store.
‘Live grenade’ delivered to Vintage Cash Cow
Aimee Charman, who works at Vintage Cash Cow, says a ‘live grenade’ was delivered to the business.
It’s prompted staff, and those in neighbouring buildings, to be evacuated. Police have sealed off the street and the bomb squad have been called in.
She said: “We have been evacuated from our building at Vintage Cash cow in Leeds city centre due to receiving a live grenade. All roads are closed and buildings have been evacuated in the areas.
“It is blocked off from every corner.”
Pictures from the scene as police seal off street due to suspicious package being delivered
Police statement
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called by a business premises on Leylands Road, Leeds at about 11.37am today (Tuesday 18 October) to a report they had been sent a suspicious item.
“Following further enquiries, a cordon has been put in place and the army explosives ordnance department are attending.
“The incident remains ongoing.”