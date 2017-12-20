Bomb squad at Sheffield house

The Army's bomb disposal unit has been sent to a house in Sheffield today.

Soldiers pulled up outside a property in St Margaret's Avenue, Deepcar, earlier today and were seen by neighbours removing items from the house, which is close to two schools.

Residents said the bomb squad arrived at around 10.15am.

The army's bomb squad was called to two properties yesterday after anti-terror raids carried out in Sheffield - one in Stocksbridge, another in Shirebrook Road, Meersbrook and two in Burngreave - at a house in Verdon Street and at the Fatima Community Centre and mosque.

A flat above a chip ship in Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, was also raided yesterday.

Four men, aged 22, 31, 36 and 41, were arrested in the raids and remain in police custody in West Yorkshire today.

They are being held on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Details on why the bomb squad was in Deepcar today have not yet been released but the North East Counter Terrorism Unit confirmed today that the Deepcar activity is not connected to yesterday's terror raids.