Body of unknown man recovered from River Aire in Leeds village as police say death is 'unexplained'

An unknown man’s body has been recovered from a river.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 8th Oct 2023, 16:19 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 16:32 BST
Emergency crews were called to reports of a body in the River Aire in between the villages of Swillington and Woodlesford this morning (Sunday).

His death is currently being treated as “unexplained” and a scene remains in place.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 11.23 this morning officers were called to the River Aire at Swillington just off Wakefield Road to reports of a body was in the water.

Officers were called to the River Aire at Swillington just off Wakefield Road to reports a body was in the water.

“An adult male was recovered from the water.

“Identification of the male is taking place, his death is currently being treated as unexplained.

“A scene is on whilst enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 101 quoting log 688 of 8 October.”

