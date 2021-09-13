Body found in search for missing Leeds woman Chloe Messenger

Chloe Messenger, 33, was reported missing last night (Sunday) after last being seen when she left her home at about 5.30pm.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement posted just before 2pm on Monday:

"Although formal identification is yet to be completed, the body, which was found near to Tower Lane, Armley, this morning, is believed to be Chloe. Her family have been informed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chloe Messenger.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been notified."