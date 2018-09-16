Body found in search for missing Leeds man Jack Bentley

Have your say

A body has been found in the search for missing 26-year-old Jack Bentley from Leeds.

A police search was launched after he went missing from his home in Gildersome where he was last seen on Thursday morning.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed a body was found in the Leeds area yesterday afternoon.

"Mr Bentley's family are aware of the development and are being supported by specially trained officers," the force said in a statement.

"There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and enquiries remain ongoing by Leeds District CID."