Bodmin Road Middleton: Man left with serious injuries after crash between motorcycle and taxi in Leeds
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident, that involved a blue motorcycle and a silver Lexus, happened in Middleton at around 6.10am on January 31.
Officers want to speak to anyone who saw or who has footage of the collision, on the Middleton Road junction with Bodmin Road.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free emails
The motorcycle was travelling towards Beeston at the time, while the car had been travelling in the opposite direction and was turning into Bodmin Road.
The man who was riding the bike suffered serious but not life threatening injury.
Those who saw the collision, either vehicle beforehand, or who has footage of the collision has been asked to contact Team Two at the Roads Policing Unit by calling 101 and quoting police number 132340056475.