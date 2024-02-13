Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident, that involved a blue motorcycle and a silver Lexus, happened in Middleton at around 6.10am on January 31.

Police are appealing for witnesses as an investigation into the crash continues.

Officers want to speak to anyone who saw or who has footage of the collision, on the Middleton Road junction with Bodmin Road.

A man was left with serious injuries after a crash between a motorcycle and a taxi on Bodmin Road in Middleton, Leeds, on January 31. Photo: Google.

The motorcycle was travelling towards Beeston at the time, while the car had been travelling in the opposite direction and was turning into Bodmin Road.

The man who was riding the bike suffered serious but not life threatening injury.

