Robert Mason, a decking installer from Howden, was left dumbstruck when he won a £60k BMW M5 in a 7p BOTB draw

A decking installer from Yorkshire has won his dream car - a £60,000 BMW M5 after taking part in a 7p prize draw.

Robert Mason, who works for a safety decking company in Howden, rocked up to work in his 18-year-old van, not realising his colleagues were keeping a secret.

Because a film crew was about to arrive from the online prize draw firm BOTB to hand him the keys to a shiny purple BMW - which they parked right next to his Vauxhall Astra.

Christian Williams from BOTB surprised Robert with the BMW just before he started his shift | BOTB

"I'm a bit shocked to tell you the truth", said a rather dumbstruck Robert, as BOTB's presenter Christian Williams landed the surprise on him, in front of all his workmates.

He went on to tell Christian that he played for the BMW M5 Competition because he had "always liked them".

"I didn't think I'd win", he confessed. "But it was seven pence."

Robert's new car has a 625bhp engine | BOTB

"I bought 50 tickets, I think it came to three pounds something. I'm absolutely shocked. Totally shocked. I'm blown away, I really am."

Robert's win was one of several prize draws BOTB carries out every week, and prizes include cash, holidays, dream cars, and even a house.

