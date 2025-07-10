New dad wins £139k BMW and cash prize in life-changing competition win
A new dad from Bradford has just had his life changed by winning a prize worth £139,000 on a spot the ball competition.
Zak Burnley won an £89,000 BMW M3 Touring in BOTB’s weekly Dream Car Competition, and the car was delivered with a briefcase containing £50,000 in the boot.
The 30-year-old warehouse operative was at home when BOTB presenters Christian Williams and Katie Knight turned up to deliver the incredible news – a moment he initially mistook for a parcel drop-off.
He said: “I thought it was the Amazon delivery driver. Then I opened the door and was gobsmacked.
“It’s the first time I’ve ever won anything this big, so I’m buzzing.”
The BMW M3 Touring is a high-performance powerhouse, boasting a 3.0-litre i6 twin-turbo engine, 523bhp and a top speed of 155mph.
“The new car ticks all the right boxes,” Zak said. “It’s family-friendly, but also perfect for having a bit of fun in.
"I’ve currently got a BMW and just love driving them – I played for this one as I thought it was a beautiful looking car.”
After being shown the £50,000 cash his girlfriend Gabrielle, who was carrying their daughter, burst into tears.
She said: He's been going to work and working so hard, he deserves this so much.
"We’ll be able to live so much more comfortably now".
Zak explained the winnings will go towards a much-needed family holiday and will help make special occasions like Christmas extra memorable.
He also plans to sell his current BMW to upgrade Gabrielle’s car.
Gabrielle is also a regular BOTB player, and the pair often compare their entries each week to see who came closest.
Christian said: “Zak’s reaction was brilliant – completely speechless at first! The BMW M3 Touring is a stunning, powerful car and a real driver’s dream. I’m thrilled for him.”
Co-presenter Katie added: “It’s such a joy to deliver this kind of news – especially to someone like Zak who’s been playing for a while and just welcomed a new baby. What a time to win!”
