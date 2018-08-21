Blueprint for Leeds’ South Bank regeneration is rubber-stamped

The masterplan for the rejuvenation of Leeds’ South Bank – including the remodelled Leeds Station – has been formally adopted by Leeds City Council planners.

The plan will now form a blueprint for all key developments in the area after it was shaped by a public consultation which attracted more than 32,000 individual responses.

The ‘Supplementary Planning Document’ has been put together by Leeds City Council in collaboration with landowners, stakeholders and local business and sets out a clear vision for the South Bank to be a “mixed use neighbourhood” with new public spaces and a new city park, with public transport links, the waterfront and a “world-class train station” and its heart.

The South Bank regeneration aims to double the size and economic impact of Leeds City Centre by delivering 35,000 jobs and 8,000 new homes and the masterplan shows how Leeds Station could become a transport interchange for high-speed rail.

Coun Richard Lewis, executive member for regeneration, transport and planning, said: “The shared vision for the South Bank is for it to be a place not only for people to live, learn, work, create and spend time but also for it to be a leading economic driver for Leeds and beyond and a place of global significance for business and investors. It has been very much shaped by what people told us in the consultation, so again we’d like to thank everyone who took the time to get involved and give us their thoughts.

“This Supplementary Planning Document sets down key elements to be followed when making all major planning decisions for the area, so together with the station masterplan this step is an important one to help ensure the vision is realised for the benefit of everyone in Leeds and the wider region.”

For more information on the document and South Bank Leeds visit the website https://southbankleeds.co.uk/