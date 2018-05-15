Blue Peter presenters at Harrogate's RHS Garden Harlow Carr

Blue Peter presenters turned out to Yorkshire’s RHS Garden Harlow Carr to film the creation of a new willow sculpture in the shape of the show’s trademark ship.

Lindsey Russell and Radzi Chinyanganya attended the Harrogate beauty spot this afternoon to shoot the scene.

The sculpture has been created by willow craftsman Phil Bradley – the man behind many of Harlow Carr’s popular willow sculptures such as the Boxing Hares – to mark the 60th anniversary of Blue Peter and 30 years of the Green Badge, which is awarded for contributions with a conservation, nature or environmental theme.

It will sit in the Bettys and Taylors’ Trees for Life woodland area at the site, near to the family Harrogate business’s three millionth tree, which was also planted by Blue Peter more than ten years ago.

Paul Cook, curator at RHS Garden Harlow Carr, said: “Our partnership with Bettys and collaboration with Blue Peter really is a win-win.

“The ‘Trees for Life’ wood is a permanent reminder of the importance of taking care of the environment for future generations.”

In 1990, shortly after the Green Badge was launched, Blue Peter inspired Bettys family member and former chairman, Jonathan Wild, to start planting and protecting trees around the world.

His children, Chloe and Daniel, had seen an episode of the programme which reported on deforestation.

It prompted them to ask what they could do to help protect the planet and their father made a promise that if they planted one tree he would plant 999,999 more.

Bettys and Taylors’ Trees for Life campaign was born and in 2007 Blue Peter helped to plant the three millionth tree.

The area of the 58-acre garden, which will also features the programme’s ship, is now an educational wood for children and visitors to learn about the value of trees for people and planet.