Blaze at former nightclub in Leeds tonight: Police road closure in place

FIREFIGHTERS are dealing with a large blaze at former nightclub Upstairs Downstairs in the Armley area of Leeds tonight.

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokeswoman said crews were called to the derelict building on Armley Ridge Road just before 9pm tonight (Tues Oct 9).

Two crews from Leeds Fire Station and one from Stanningley are dealing with the fire at the two-storey 30mx40m building, which is 50 per cent involved in fire on both floors.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the blaze was spotted by a Police Community Support Officer just before 9pm.

Police have closed Armley Ridge Road between Paisley Terrace and Town Street while firefighters deal with the blaze.