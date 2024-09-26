Blacks Solicitors supports Yorkshire-based specialist interior brand with management buyout

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire-based Blacks Solicitors has recently supported Andy Taylor, Director of Andy Thornton Worldwide Interiors Limited (ATWIL) on the management buy out of his specialist interiors business.

The leading commercial interior business, which turned over more than £3 million in the last financial year, recently completed the self-funded management buy out, which involved the share sale of 75 percent of the business to the management consisting of Kayty King, Pete Hall and Richard Woods.

Discussing the sale, Alex Hall, Senior Associate Legal Executive in the Corporate law team at Blacks Solicitors, commented: “It has been a pleasure to assist Andy in putting his succession plan in place for Andy Thornton Worldwide Interiors Limited. I wish Andy and the management buy out team all the best, and look forward to seeing the business continue to grow and flourish.”

The share sale comes after the business’ continued sustained growth across the UK and Scandinavia, and a long-held promise of rewarding staff loyalty with company ownership. The newly-appointed management team, who were advised by Parsons Accountants based in Wakefield, is focused on delivering continued growth and success for the business.

Andy Taylor, Director at Andy Thornton Worldwide Interiors Limited, commented, “I am delighted and proud to have three ‘proper’ and deserving new partners and look forward to a very exciting next stage of our journey together. My thanks also go to Alex Hall and all at Blacks again for this, my third deal involving them, for presiding over proceedings with aplomb and making the whole process comfortable and an enjoyable experience.”

Brighouse-based Andy Thornton Worldwide Interiors (ATWIL) was relaunched in 2021 by Andy Taylor along with his three colleagues, Richard Woods, Kayty King and Pete Hall. The interior design and fit specialists bring more than 30 years’ experience to the sector, offering clients flexibility by working alongside leading architects, interior designers and principal contractors to turn conceptual dreams into a reality.

In the last financial year, the Corporate team at Blacks Solicitors has dealt with more than 190 new legal matters on behalf of its diverse range of clients. The team supports businesses across the UK with expert knowledge and guidance on all aspects of corporate and commercial law, from building a business through acquisitions to business sales, company re-structures and shareholders’ agreements.