Big time wrestling heads to Wetherby.

The UK’s number 1 family wrestling show comes to Wetherby.

Wrestlings fans will be getting ready to Rumble when live wrestling comes to Wetherby for the very first time.

Top UK promoters SWF and Kapow wrestling bring their star studded show to Wetherby Sports Association this coming Thursday (July 25).

The perfect way to kick of the school holidays is by giving the kids a taste of love wrestling action that will keep them talking for the entire 6 weeks and beyond.

The high octane show features tag team and solo action plus a huge Champinship showdown as Kapow champion The Wrestling Ghostbuster Dr.Logan as he defends his title against The Killer Clown Twitch.

There is also women's championship action as Abi Cartwright bits her title on the line against Lina Trix.

The two hour show also features the king of performance Kelly Sixx who has just returned from a tour of Japan, Jack Toreno and 80s party host Rudi Root.

All the action at the Wetherby Sports Association starts at 7pm with doors opening at 6:30pm.

Tickets can be purchased at kapowwrestling.co.uk.