Berry Lane Kippax: Air ambulance dispatched after person collapses in Leeds

Published 21st May 2024, 12:47 BST
Ambulance crews rushed to a residential road in Leeds after a person collapsed, as a helicopter was also dispatched to the scene.

The incident, on Berry Lane near Kippax, was reported just after 9pm last night (May 20).

Ambulance crews were sent to Berry Lane, Kippax, on May 20 after a person collapsed. Photo: Google.

A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed that two ambulance crews, as well as a first responder and an air ambulance, were sent to the scene.

The patient was taken to hospital by road.

