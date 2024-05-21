Berry Lane Kippax: Air ambulance dispatched after person collapses in Leeds
Ambulance crews rushed to a residential road in Leeds after a person collapsed, as a helicopter was also dispatched to the scene.
The incident, on Berry Lane near Kippax, was reported just after 9pm last night (May 20).
A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed that two ambulance crews, as well as a first responder and an air ambulance, were sent to the scene.
The patient was taken to hospital by road.
