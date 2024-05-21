Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ambulance crews rushed to a residential road in Leeds after a person collapsed, as a helicopter was also dispatched to the scene.

The incident, on Berry Lane near Kippax, was reported just after 9pm last night (May 20).

Ambulance crews were sent to Berry Lane, Kippax, on May 20 after a person collapsed. Photo: Google.

A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed that two ambulance crews, as well as a first responder and an air ambulance, were sent to the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...