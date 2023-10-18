Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed a serious crash in Leeds on Tuesday which left a man and a woman seriously injured.

West Yorkshire Appeal has launched an appeal for witnesses or video footage after a crash left the driver of a car with life threatening injuries and the passenger seriously injured.

The crash happened on the A6110 ring road in Beeston, Leeds, at the junction with Elland Road at 2.30pm on Tuesday, October 17.

A grey Audi A6 was travelling from the ring road towards Elland road when it crashed with a black Volkswagen Golf travelling away from Junction 1 of the M621.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward. Picture by Google

A third car, a black Nissan 370Z, also travelling away from Junction 1, failed to stop and left the scene after the incident.

The driver of the Audi, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, while the passenger, a woman also in her 70s, was taken by ambulance for treatment of life changing injuries.